A GIANT crane is currently hovering over Hillview Building, Gaer Road - leading some to question what's going on.
It is there as part of work being carried out by WHP Telecoms on a mast on the roof of the building.
Work began on Wednesday, September 30, and residents were advised that it would be for a maximum of four weeks.
The work is being done to improve network coverage for users in the area, including the emergency services.
Ian Williams, life supervisor at WHP, said that most of the work should be completed by next week but that more work will be undertaken afterwards to install a new power cable.
Dates have yet to be confirmed as to when this will take place.
A Newport City Homes spokeswoman said: “This work is not contracted by Newport City Homes; however, we wrote to our residents at Hillview before the work started with details about how it might affect them.
“We have also had a project surveyor available on site, in case any resident queries and to ensure the works do not impact on our recent work to upgrade the outside of the building”.