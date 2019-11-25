HERE'S a regular round-up of the cases which appeared before magistrates in Newport and Cwmbran during the last week.

JAMIE MILLER, aged 31, of Prospect Place, Weston-super-Mare, was sent to prison for three weeks after he pleaded guilty to stealing three bottles of vodka worth £48 from Tesco at Newport Retail Park.

He also admitted the theft of a £70 Armani gift set from Boots.

Miller must pay £85 prosecution costs and a £122 victim surcharge.

GREGORY DAMIEN ROWE, aged 38, of Sandpiper Way, Duffryn, Newport, was banned from driving for two years after he pleaded guilty to failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was fined £660 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £66 surcharge.

PHILLIP ELLIS, aged 42, of Beaumaris Drive, Llanyravon, Cwmbran, was made the subject of a five-year restraining order after he admitted harassment.

He will also be the subject of a three-month electronically-monitored curfew and must undertake a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Ellis must pay costs of £85 and a £90 surcharge.

DANIEL CARL GIBBON, aged 37, of Whitstone Road, Newport, was fined £233 after he admitted common assault.

He was also ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £90 surcharge.

ADAM SANDERSON, aged 34, of Brynglas Road, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted the common assault of an emergency worker and assault by beating.

He must carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, pay £200 compensation and costs of £85.

JESSICA MARY SUSAN SHEPHARD, aged 25, of Taff Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, was handed a community order after she admitted two counts of assault by beating.

She has to undertake a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Shephard was fined £40 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £90 surcharge.

STEVIE-ANN ANNE LOW, aged 31, of Chepstow Road, Newport was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with her licence.

She was fined £660 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £66 surcharge.

ERIC KENNETH VOWLES, aged 74, of Pantypwdyn Road, Abertillery, was fined £440 after he admitted driving a 600cc quad bike without due care and attention in Cwmtillery.

He was ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £44 surcharge and his driving record was endorsed with fine points.

MARK JOHN HARDING, aged 37, of Ty Box Road, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, was handed a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to common assault and the criminal damage of a mobile phone, fridge and slate chopping board.

He must carry out unpaid work for 70 hours and was ordered to pay £450 compensation.