A WEATHER warning for heavy rain in Newport and part of Gwent is in place for this afternoon and tomorrow morning - with some flooding predicted.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning from 4pm on Sunday to 10am on Monday, for the area covering Newport, Cardiff and Swansea, predicting heavy rain followed by showers. Parts of Torfaen, Blaenau went and Caerphilly are also likely to be hit, although Monmouthshire is predicted to get away with just a drizzle.

Around 10 to 15mm of rain is expected over Sunday evening with up 25mm over high ground. This will be followed by heavy showers overnight and on Monday morning, which could produce 10 to 15mm of rain in less than two hours in places.

A second yellow weather warning has also been issued for midday on Tuesday until 3pm on Wednesday for the same area, as well as the westernmost portion of Monmouthshire, bringing a combination of persistent heavy rain and heavy showers with a risk of flooding.

Around 10 to 20mm of rainfall is expected and may be accompanied by gale force winds.

The Met Office warns that spray and flooding on roads will probably make journey times longer, with buses and train services expected to be affected, and the likely flooding of a few homes and businesses.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Neil Armstrong said; “There is likely to be surface-water flooding in places and driving may be difficult because of the spray on roads. Bus and train services could be affected, and there is an increased risk that homes and businesses could flood.

"As we go through the early part of next week, the unsettled spell of weather will continue, with further heavy rain in places, especially across England and Wales. However, later in the week conditions should begin to turn drier and colder."