COMMUTERS in Newport have been invited to a drop-in event to find out more about the upcoming work on the railway over the Christmas period.

Between Christmas Eve and Thursday, January 2, Network Rail will be working on the east end of the station, replacing track, renewing the switches and crossings which allows trains to go from one track to another, as well as replacing the edges of platforms two, three and four and making adjustments to the overhead line equipment.

The drop-in event will be held on Tuesday, November 26, between 3.30pm and 6.30pm, at the rear entrance of Newport railway station (Godfrey Road side, near platform four).

Members of the project team, as well as representatives from Transport for Wales and Great Western Railway, will be on hand to answer any questions.

Andrew Hayward, project manager for Network Rail said: “We are pleased to be carrying out this essential work at Newport station which will significantly improve the resilience and reliability of the railway for passengers, for years to come.

“We would like to thank the local community for bearing with us throughout this work and urge anyone with any questions to come along to our drop-in event to find out more about our plans.”

Throughout the work, there will be a rail replacement bus service in operation and all passengers are advised to check before travelling via nationalrail.co.uk