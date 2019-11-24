A WET and windy Cardiff played host to one of rock’s legends, as Dire Straits bassist John Illsley took to the stage at the Tramshed to discuss the band’s legendary career and perform some of their biggest hits in a unique way.

A small but attentive crowd turned out to hear the stories first-hand. Despite there being only 100 or so people, it worked well as the numbers added to the intimacy of the show.

The evening started with Mr Illsley and former Dire Straits manager Paul Cummins talking the crowd through the origins of the band - in a shoddy council estate flat in early 1977. The LCD screen showed various pictures throughout the band’s career and some clips from significant live performances.

After telling the story of the band’s progression through their first three albums, it was time for some music. With Mr Illsley being joined by three talented musicians to perform semi-acoustic versions of the likes of Sultans of Swing and Romeo and Juliet.

The raspy vocals of Illsley were beautifully complimented by the soft vocals of his accompanying guitarist.

The second half showed a clip of Eric Clapton on stage to stand in for one of the Dire Straits guitarists at Nelson Mandela’s 70th birthday show and discussed the controversy - and band’s success - behind the banning of their music on radio in South Africa.

Illsley also discussed the band’s end and the performed some more hits including the classic Money For Nothing and some of Illsley’s solo singles.

It was a lovely night of reminiscing and good live music.

By Elizabeth Birt