MANAGERS at the Gwent council with the highest sickness rate in Wales should be more effective in monitoring absence trends, councillors have said.

The Argus recently reported that 12.7 days were lost per full time equivalent (FTE) role in Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council in the 2018-2019 financial year - the highest rate in Wales.

A report into the issue was considered by the authority's corporate overview scrutiny committee earlier this week.

Cllr Clive Meredith said that it was important the appropriate scrutiny was in place for reporting sickness.

“We need to look at the effectiveness of the manager and the failure of people being brought to account," he said. “The wellbeing of our staff is paramount.

“The managers need to do this, it’s a core part of their job to do this.”

Cllr Malcolm Cross said: “The responsibility lies with the managers.

“If there are trends managers should be looking in depth at them.”

Cllr Joanna Wilkins said the system was robust, but managers needed guidance and support.

According to a council report, regular training sessions are available for managers and a new payroll system was implemented last year, allowing managers to monitor and look for trends in sickness absence of their employees.

Long term sickness is an issue for the council, with 62.71 per cent of all absences lasting for four weeks or longer.

The report says: “The council is almost meeting its total full time equivalent days lost target in long term absence alone.”

“In 2018-19 there were 60 employees who had absences that have lasted more than six calendar months in duration.

“These 60 employees have contributed a total of 8,815 calendar days to the council’s absence performance for the year 2018-19.

“Effective management to facilitate a return to work sooner or to expedite a termination where a fair process has been followed and a return to work is not foreseeable – would significantly impact in reducing sickness absence.”

For those employees who have had an absence of more than six calendar months, who remain employed and absent from work, the typical absence duration is 326 days.

At the meeting the the trade union Unison representative Dave Rees said: “We have undertaken austerity for nine years doing more with less resources.

“Ninety-five per cent of our staff do not go sick.

“We have invested in mental health training and diversity training.

“We have set up a joint trade union working group, which is not just for union members.”

The leader of the council Cllr Nigel Daniels said he took sickness absence seriously.

He said: “Each scrutiny committee should have sickness reports quarterly with appropriate managers.”