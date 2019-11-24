DO YOU recognise this village scene?

THEN: How it looked in days past

NOW: How it looks today

Last week's picture was, indeed, the Lysaght Institute. It featured a tram parked on Corporation Road, near the institute.

Here's what you had to say:

No mistaking Lysaght Institute at the end of Corporation Road. Look at the architecture compared to the boxes either side.

John Lysaght - was he Dutch? - set up his business in the mid 1800s, he built a factory in 1898 to produce sheet iron in Newport. He brought many of his workers from the Midlands, building houses for them, the names of the streets reflect this - Dudley Street, Walsall Street, Wednesbury Street, etc.

Another import was the Midland town colours of black and amber, as now worn by the Newport football and rugby teams.

John Lysaght also provided amenities for his workers, the Institute, recreation grounds, the Corporation Hotel and much more. He called his new plant the Orb Works, whose future now hangs in the balance.

The other prominent feature of the 'Then' photo is the tram.

There was a spider's web of tracks serving all Newport. Sadly, this country couldn't get rid of the trams quick enough relying on buses using imported oil - the folly of that decision was proved in the last war when oil tankers were being torpedoed.

During the war, many European city were very badly damaged but the first thing they did was to get the tram system running again. I can only dream of seeing old style trams on modern chassis running on Newport roads.

Dave Woolven, Newport

The Now and Then is of Lysaght Institute off Corporation Road, where they run a nursery called Yellow Bunnies also.

The Orb works is nearby and also Morrisons supermarket.

There used to be a bear factory nearby but it closed.

I remember the red and white double decker buses.

Mrs Reardon, Newport

From the week of November 9:

The Now and Then is the top of High Street, where the Shaftesbury Hotel is at Shaftesbury Street.

And the Castle Hotel, which was called The Old Green.

The Kings Head is there and there used to be a fur shop and old post office, which is now social services.

The printers of the South Wales Argus was there, but closed and moved to Maesglas.

Mrs Reardon, Newport