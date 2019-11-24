A NEWPORT schoolboy is helping us get into the holiday spirit this Christmas, by appearing in a festive TV advert and a popular stage musical.

Danny Phillips, 12, a pupil at St Julian’s Comprehensive School, will appear on our screens in an advert promoting Cardiff as a Christmassy shopping destination - and is also appearing in the stage musical Nativity! The Musical, alongside stars including Sharon Osbourne and Danny and Dani Dyer.

“The songs and dances are so much fun, and it feels really Christmassy”, said Danny.

Danny Phillips, 12, in the FOR Cardiff Christmas advert

The FOR Cardiff Christmas advert was filmed last year, and promotes everything the the capital has to offer over the festive period.

“He’s been so excited to know it was coming and for it to be finally aired”, said mother Laura Palfrey, aged 40.

Danny said: “The Christmas commercial was amazing to do, and I have been so excited to see the final version.

“I love filming in all the different locations around Cardiff city centre”.

Danny has always been into performing and first began when he appeared in adverts when he was just six years old.

He then went on to join the Sharon Higgins School of Dance, where his stepbrother Luke Palfrey was a member and loved watching him on stage.

Soon he joined himself and went onto play Tommy Stubbins in Dr Doolittle, Fizzy in Bugsy Malone and Flounder in The Little Mermaid.

He also attends the Rob Shaw Academy, where he is given professional training in musical theatre and screen acting, and for the last three summers has attended the Rob Shaw West End summer school.

Danny at Rob Shaw Academy Summer school

Not forgetting his school concerts, where he played Oliver and more recently Billy Elliot in a fundraiser at St Julian’s Comprehensive.

“Mr Mansfield (St Julian’s Primary Headteacher), Mrs Wynne and staff from St Julian’s have been so supportive of Danny,” added Mrs Palfrey.

“We are so proud of Danny - he’s done amazing through all his auditions.

“Nativity! The Musical at the Wales Millennium Centre has been every child’s dream. He would love to go touring with more West End shows and more TV work”.

The Christmas advert will be aired on ITV Wales within the next few weeks, but it has also been uploaded onto Youtube on the FOR Cardiff channel.