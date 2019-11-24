WHY buy one property when you can buy nine?

If you're looking to get firmly onto the property ladder, with a bit of business streak thrown in for good measure, then this might be the opportunity you've been waiting for.

Set in the heart of the market town of Monmouth, this unique investment portfolio consists of three Grade ll-listed retail shops with five apartments above, as well as a very successful local cinema and music hall - The Savoy. The entire lot is on the market for offers in excess of £1.25 million.

The total commercial net income is approximately £52,000 P.A. and a residential income of approximately £2460 PCM.

The properties are set off the busy pedestrianised Church Street within a conservation area. The Savoy Theatre is Grade II-listed and reputedly the oldest working theatre site in Wales.

All the buildings have recently been upgraded and restored and are well-maintained.

Shop one - The Chop Shop - is currently let on a three-year lease with two years to run. Used as a barbers with one open space to front with large shop window to street with doors into an L-shaped prep/kitchen area, a lobby and a cloakroom at the back.

Shop two - Tutta Bella - is currently let on a two-year lease from April 2018. Used as a gift shop with shop window to street and cloakroom at the back.

Shop three - The Square - is currently let on a five-year lease from April 2018 and used as a ladies clothes shop with shop window to street and doors into further retail area, storage room and cloak room.

The flats are set above the shops on two floors, with three one bedroom apartments, one studio, and one with three bedrooms, all let on six-month shorthold tenancy agreements.

The Savoy Theatre is brick built under a slate roof.

The lease was renewed 2018 for seven years and is run by a charitable trust. The entrance foyer off Church Street has a reception/ticket office and licensed bar and recently upgraded ladies and gents toilets.

The theatre has sloping static seating with a capacity of 360 with an extensive and fully equipped stage with cloak room and dressing rooms and there is a first floor balcony with private boxes set off it. There is also a side access onto Bell Lane.

For more information, visit rightmove.co.uk