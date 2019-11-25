COUNCILLORS should be more closely involved in the way leisure services in Blaenau Gwent are run, it has been claimed.

Speaking at a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s audit committee, Cllr Stephen Thomas said more members should be involved in the running of services such as sports centres.

“The majority of councillors are going to have a view," he said. “How do we ensure we are going to bring more members into the process?

MORE NEWS:

“Why are around 48 per cent involved in massive policy decisions, I don’t think that’s enough.

“We are denying 52 per cent of the council a chance to have a say.”

The Wales Audit Office’s (WAO) report into the services, which was presented to the audit committee on Tuesday, November 19, said the review of leisure services “lacked timely and meaningful scrutiny member involvement which limited effective scrutiny.”

However, the committee heard that the council engaged with a member working group on the leisure services plan.

The management response to the report said: “The approach to strategic business review including service reviews are now following a process that ensures transparency, involvement, timely reporting and scrutiny.”

The report also says: “The council faces significant challenges to ensure that leisure services are delivered in a sustainable way to meet its residents’ needs.”

Concerns were raised by the Wales Audit Office in the report over the leisure services model, the timescales for completion and the lack of scrutiny from the council over the model.

The review took place between June and December 2018, after the council invited WAO to be a “critical friend” and provide feedback and advice on the council’s approach to undertaking service reviews.