A GWENT sports coach who is still passing on his skills more than 47 years after he first qualified has been presented with a lifetime achievement award by fencing's governing body in Wales.

A former international fencer who represented Wales at foil in the 1974 Commonwealth Championships in Canada, Mr Hyndman was a coach at the former Newport and Chepstow Fencing Clubs and is now chairman of Gwent Sword Club.

In his time, he has introduced hundreds of people to fencing and has coached several fencers to titles - including two of his grandchildren becoming British champions.

Colin Hyndman, from Langstone, still coaches at Gwent Sword Club at at the age of 85 and his many years dedicated to the sport were recognised at Welsh Fencing's AGM in Cardiff at the weekend.

Tributes were paid to Mr Hyndman by Welsh Fencing's chairman, Mark Ridsdale and fellow fencers and coaches.

He was presented with his award by daughter Lynne Melia, herself a former Welsh international fencer and now a senior coach and international referee.