A MAN dressed as a Christmas pudding being chased around a lake by other runners of all ages also dressed as various festive characters? It must be that time of year again.

The Chase the Pudding Family Fun Run was held on Sunday, November 24, at Parc Bryn Bach near Tredegar.

Chase the Christmas pudding around Parc Bryn Bach in aid of Hospice of the Valleys. All pictures: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

More than 100 runners braved the cold and drizzly conditions to have a go at catching the runaway pudding as he made his way twice around the circumference of the lake - all while raising money for the Hospice of the Valleys.

In the spirit of fair play, the festive dessert got a head start - but was soon up against it as the other runners began to bear down.

During his two-lap outing, the pudding was pursued by multiple Santas, elves, a present and others, all keen to snatch his relay baton and cross the finish line in first place.

The lucky runner who was first over the line would win a family-size Christmas pudding of their very own - but that is not all, for they will also assume the role of the pudding in next year's event.

First back this year, beating the pudding by a country mile, was Joel Price who said: " That was hard work.

Joel Price - winner

"It's not easy when you've done a 14-mile run the day before."

Mr Price will be running at next years event too - only this time he will be the one being chased down.

All runners received a Santa hat, which was welcome in the cold conditions, and the younger members of the race got some festive treats to keep their energy up.

"What could be more amusing leading up to the Christmas period than getting out your festive costumes, chasing a giant Christmas Pudding all while having fun and raising vital funds for the Hospice," said a Hospice of the Valleys spokesperson.

The running costs of the hospice for last year were more than £1.6 million and so every donation helps.

To find out more about their work, or to make a donation yourself, visit hospiceofthevalleys.org.uk