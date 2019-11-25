A NEW £10,000 national art prize is open for entries - with all entry fees will going to a charity supporting young people with mental health problems.

Entries for The Castlegate Prize opened on Saturday. There is a £20 entry fee, all of which goes to YoungMinds.

Artists must take the word ‘hope’ as the inspiration for their painting or drawing.

The £10,000 prize is funded by the Castlegate House gallery in Cockermouth, Cumbria and as been organised by the gallery’s owners Steve and Christine Swallow.

They will be judges alongside British contemporary painter and printmaker Eileen Cooper RA, OBE, former John Moores Painting Prize winner Martin Greenland and writer, broadcaster and journalist Stuart Maconie.

Mr Swallow said: “Mental health charities are very close to our hearts, and those supporting youth mental health in particular. We believe this truly is a unique art competition, one that can inspire artists and do some actual good at the same time.”

He added: “YoungMinds is a truly excellent charity whose work brings hope to young people and also their families who may be going through difficult times too.

“Because of this, we chose ‘hope’ as the most appropriate word to inspire the art entries for the inaugural Castlegate Prize. It’s up to each artist to take that inspiration in whatever manner they see fit.”

Director of development at YoungMinds Vanessa Longley said: “We are thrilled to receive support from Castlegate House Gallery through The Castlegate Prize.

“Their contribution will ensure that we can continue our vital work fighting for the mental health of children and young people across the UK. We look forward to seeing how the artists interpret the theme of the prize.”

Entries close on Friday, February 14. Entrants must be 16 or over. The winner will be announced on Saturday, May 2 and the best 30 pieces will be displayed in Castlegate House Gallery for three weeks after this date.

For more information, or to entre, click here.