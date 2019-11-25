A WELSH MEP has called for more funding for women's refuges, saying there has been a spike in violence since the Brexit referendum.

Speaking as part of today's White Ribbon Day and the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, Labour MEP for Wales Jackie Jones said: “The UK has the fifth highest level of violence against women and girls in the EU, and refuges offering safe haven from violence for them are under threat of closure due to lack of funding.

“The level of sexual violence, domestic violence and femicide has risen by 23 to 25 per cent a year since the Brexit vote, and police-recorded sex offences rose 25 per cent.

"The UK also has the sixth highest rate of sexual harassment in the EU.

“We need to tackle these shocking levels of harassment and violence. We desperately need to provide safe havens, but since 2010 one in six UK refuges have closed. That is totally unacceptable."