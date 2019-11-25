PUPILS from Deri View Primary School in Abergavenny designed and made personalised placemats for elderly people in the community as part of national Meals on Wheels Week earlier this month.

The children’s placemats – featuring positive and warm messages – were delivered to recipients of the Monmouthshire Meals service as part of the week-long campaign. Monmouthshire County Council staff also donated personalised gifts and cards.

Janet Brown has been delivering meals on wheels in the county for 12 years, and knows first hand the difference even a conversation can make.

“It’s great seeing the pleasure on faces when I go in,” she said. “They know me and I know them really well. We go in and make sure all our residents are well. Sometimes we are the only people they will see on a daily basis so a friendly chat or even offering to fix their television really does go a long way.”

Monmouthshire’s chief executive Paul Matthews said the service went beyond just providing food.

“This is a befriending service supporting some of our most vulnerable and it’s great to see the excellent work of the staff helping to improve the health and wellbeing of people across the county,” he said.