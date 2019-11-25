A CELEBRATION of Buddy Holly will be coming to Cardiff this week.

Buddy -The Buddy Holly Story will be celebrating its 30th anniversary at the New Theatre, Cardiff between Tuesday, November 26, and Saturday, November 30.

The performance is the most successful rock and roll musical in the world and is currently on 4,450 performances on tour across the UK and Ireland and a massive 5,822 performances across 772 weeks on London's West End.

Telling the endearing story of Buddy Holly's life and musical journey, it is a performance that has stood the test of time. It has been going since 1989, however, unlike many productions that have come before and after it, it is still one of the most loved today.

Buddy Holly's meteoric rise and successful 18 months of changing the face - and sound - of contemporary music will be told - as well as his final performance and death at the young age of 22. The Texas rocker influenced the likes of The Beatles and Bruce Springsteen.

During the performance, you can expect 20 of his best known hits including Peggy Sue, That'll Be The Day, Oh Boy and Rave On.

The cast includes Birmingham's AJ Jenks as the titular character, Cartier Fraser as Chantel Williams, Harry Boyd as Hipockets Duncan, Josh Haberfield who reprises his role as Jerry Allison, Joe Butcher, who also reprises his role as Joe B Maudlin, Hannah Price as Maria Elena Holly and Ben Pryer as Richie Valens.

The assistant musical director is Jordan Alexander, who has also overseen Brothers Beyond on its UK tour and several stand-alone performances of various well-known musicals and plays including Sweeney Todd, Sister Act and Peter Pan.

Tickets for Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story are available now through the Motorpoint Arena box office.