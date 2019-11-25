A CRASH between two vehicles is causing very slow traffic on the M4.
The crash occurred on the M4 Eastbound between J29 and J28 by Tredegar Park.
Long queues have been reported between J28 and J30.
Lane three (of three) was blocked.
UPDATE, 7.48am.
Accident has moved onto hard shoulder, but delays still expected.
