A NIGHT of strong rock is on the cards at the Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff on Wednesday, November 27.

Three of America's top female-fronted rock bands are teaming up to bring a taste of the future to Cardiff.

Opening will be LA-based New Years Day, with fiery frontwoman Ash Costello known as the scream queen. Their dark brand of rock is as lively as it is sinister and they will be bringing the best of their three albums and two EPs as they return to Cardiff for the first time in three years.

With them will be metal giants In This Moment, bringing almost 15 years of experience to the Motorpoint. Frontwoman Maria Brink's wispy yet powerful vocals overlay some intricate, yet brutal instrumentation. You can expect an all-woman cover of Black Wedding with Costello joining Brink to replace Judas Priest's Rob Halford. This is a theatrical performance you would want to be there early for.

Headliners Halestorm are returning to the UK after their phenomenal set at Download Festival earlier this year. Lzzy Hale has one of the most recognisable voices in rock and commands the crowd perfectly.

For tickets call 029 2022 4488.