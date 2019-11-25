THIS Boxing Day, prepare to go back in time to the glory days of rave, as the one and only Judge Jules lines up a show at Newport’s Breeze.

Doors at the venue in Cambrian Road open from 7.30pm on Thursday, December 26, with the event running well into the night.

Judge Jules has led the way in the world of dance for almost three decades, influencing an entire generation of clubbers on BBC Radio 1 and Kiss FM.

He is adored by millions today on his weekly radio show, The Global Warm Up, broadcast to 80 stations worldwide and notching up 750,000 downloads every week via his podcast.

As a pioneer of the club scene, passion and persona behind the decks - coupled with crowd connection and unrivalled mixing - has earned Judge Jules unforgettable sets at the world’s most iconic clubs and festivals, including Gatecrasher, Ministry of Sound, Global Gathering and Creamfields.

Jules’ presence and reputation in Ibiza is legendary, and his brand, Judgement Fridays (formerly Judgement Sundays), is the longest standing DJ residency in Ibiza history.

In the studio, Judge Jules has released more than 100 tracks - of which 10 have reached the top 40 in the UK national charts, with countless more gracing the upper reaches of the dance charts.

He’s mixed compilations for Ministry of Sound, Universal and Warner Bros, which have racked up more than three million in sales, and he’s currently in the studio gearing up to drop a whole host of new beats for 2020.

This event is guaranteed Old Skool heaven for all the ravers out there, a nostalgic night of post-Christmas pure dance hedonism and not to be missed - and a chance to dance away that Christmas Dinner.

Special guests to be announced in due course.

Tickets start at £17.50 and on sale now at: tinyurl.com/ufnyk5o