TWO defendants have appeared in court charged with murder following the death of a man in Newport.

Perrie Dunwell, aged 32, from Cold Mill Road, Newport, and Euan Peters, aged 40, from Dros-y-Morfa, Rumney, Cardiff, were remanded in custody by Newport magistrates on Saturday.

Shafiul Islam, 22, was found injured at a house on Tewkesbury Walk, Newport, on 14 November.

MORE NEWS:

The men are set to appear before a judge at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday.

They are also charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

Conlan Dunnion, aged 22, of Maesglas Avenue, Maesglas, Newport appeared in court last Thursday accused of murder and was remanded in custody.