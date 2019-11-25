A DUCK rescued from Ebbw Vale was the 30,000th animal treated at an RSPCA clinic.

The muscovy-cross duck, named Captain Nemo by RSPCA staff, was treated at the Merthyr Tydfil clinic after being rescued from a back garden in Ebbw Vale, alongside a white Indian runner duck.

Both were given a clean bill of health, and were sent to a specialist poultry centre in Burton upon Trent, and have now been rehomed.

MORE NEWS:

Senior clinician Jon Fitzmaurice said: “We’re so proud to have seen the 30,000th animal come through the clinic doors for care and treatment.

“This pair of ducks demonstrates the diversity of work undertaken by the RSPCA – and the Merthyr Clinic has, since 2005, offered a lifeline for so many animals rescued in the South Wales area.

“From operations, to neutering and microchipping, Merthyr Clinic will continue to offer vital support to animals.

“We’re a lifeline to many animals who come via our frontline inspectorate - but we also deliver a vital service to the local community, delivering low-cost services to those on certain benefits.

“One of these ducks marked the 30,000th story our clinic has to tell, and we're delighted it was another happy ending. We'll continue to be on hand to provide veterinary treatment, emergency care, neutering, microchipping and more to make Merthyr and South Wales a better place for animals."