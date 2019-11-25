TWO defendants were remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with the murder of a man in Newport.

Perrie Dunwell, aged 32, from Cold Mill Road, Newport, and Euan Peters, aged 40, from Dros-y-Morfa, Rumney, Cardiff, attended a preliminary hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.

Shafiul Islam, 22, was found injured at a house on Tewkesbury Walk, Newport, on 14 November.

Dunwell and Peters are also charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

Judge Neil Bidder QC adjourned the case to a plea and trial preparation hearing due to take place on January 6, 2020.

Conlan Dunnion, aged 22, of Maesglas Avenue, Maesglas, Newport, appeared in court last Thursday accused of murder and was also remanded in custody.