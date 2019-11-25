THE deadline for registering to vote in next month's General Election is midnight tomorrow, Tuesday.

With the country to go to the polls on Thursday, December 12, the electoral roll must be finalised by the end of November 26.

Registration can be carried out online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote and takes around five minutes.

MORE NEWS:

Anyone planning on voting by post must have registered and applied for a postal vote by 5pm on Tuesday.

Anyone who is a UK citizen, or an Irish, EU or Commonwealth citizen with a permanent UK address, aged 16 or over - or 14 or over in Scotland - can sign the electoral register, although only those aged 18 and older on polling day eligible to vote.

Students can register at both their home and university address - but can only vote once.

Anyone who is unsure whether or not they are on the electoral roll should contact the Electoral Registration Office at their relevant local authority.

Name and addresses will appear on the public electoral roll - although it is possible to register anonymously if there are concerns around personal safety. For more information click here.

Anyone living abroad who is still a British citizen and left the UK within the past 15 years is eligible to vote. For more information click here.

It is possible to apply for a proxy vote for those who will be abroad on polling day. Applications to vote by proxy must be received by 5pm on Wednesday, December 4.

Proxy votes only apply for a single election, but anyone can be nominated as a proxy, as long as they are themselves registered and eligible to vote.

Contact details for relevant Electoral Registration Offices: