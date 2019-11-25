POP superstars Little Mix will be bringing their live show to Cardiff in June.

The date on Sunday, June 28, will be held at the Cardiff City Stadium as part of their huge summer tour.

Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Thursday, November 28, through Ticketmaster.

The band said of the tour: “Performing live is our favourite thing to do as a band, we love it.

“Our last Summer tour in 2018 was one of our favourites ever, so we can’t wait for some more brilliant outdoor shows next year. We want everyone to come party with us in the sunshine!”

Little Mix have become the world's biggest girl band since their 2011 win on hit reality show The X Factor. They were the first group to win the competition and went on to have their first number one single with their cover of Damien Rice's Cannonball.

(Little Mix are coming to Cardiff as part of their Summer 2020 tour)

They have released five albums, their first DNA in 2012 charted in the top 10 in the UK and entered the Billboard charts at number four. It went platinum just a year later in the UK.

Their fourth album Glory Days debuted in the UK album charts at number one and stayed there for four weeks after its November 2016 release.

Little Mix's live shows are full of energetic routines and showcase the quartet's powerful vocals.

Their lyrics and attitudes focus on the themes of female empowerment.

The Cardiff date is the only South Wales show of the band's 21-date summer tour.

At least 75p from each ticket sold across the tour (with the exception of the BST Hyde Park date) will be donated to Nordoff Robbins, a charity that uses music to help enrich the lives of people living with terminal or life-limiting illness, isolation or disability.