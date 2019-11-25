A RESURGENT Labour Party is clawing back support in Wales ahead of the December 12 General Election, according to the latest Welsh opinion poll.

Labour could win 38 per cent of the vote in Wales – nine per cent higher than a previous opinion poll suggested just three weeks ago.

But the Yougov poll, commissioned by ITV Wales and Cardiff University, found Jeremy Corbyn's party could still lose parliamentary seats in Wales to the Conservatives. However, no seats in the Gwent region were found to be likely to change hands.

The poll asked a sample of 1,116 Welsh adults how they intended to vote on December 12.

In their replies, prospective voters revealed how the Conservative and Labour parties continued to dominate support at the expense of smaller parties.

Labour's improved position in the past three weeks has been matched, to a smaller extent, by the Conservatives, who according to the Yougov poll stand to win 32 per cent of the vote in Wales.

The other parties – Plaid Cymru, the Liberal Democrats, the Brexit Party, and the Greens – have all seen their prospective vote share fall since the previous Yougov poll, three weeks ago.

Labour's revival in Wales could be down to Mr Corbyn's enthusiasm on the campaign trail, and Yougov found voters were increasingly likely to say issues like health – widely considered a Labour Party strength – were among the most important to them.

But the poll found the Conservatives were also enjoying a burst in Welsh support. Crucially for Boris Johnson's party, this could translate into a handful of extra seats.

Yougov found the Tories could pick up four seats from Labour – Cardiff North, Gower, Vale of Clwyd, and Wrexham – though these projections were described as being "on a knife-edge", with even the tiniest of swings back towards Labour suggesting these seats could all be retained.

Yougov opinion poll results (with changes since last poll, three weeks ago, in brackets):

Labour: 38% (+9)

Conservatives: 32% (+4)

Plaid Cymru: 11% (-1)

Liberal Democrats: 9% (-3)

Brexit Party: 8% (-7)

Greens: 1% (-2)