THE jury in the trial of a teenager accused of trying to kill a man outside a church-run community centre has retired to consider its verdicts.

Soheil Bahmanifard, aged 18, of Morden Lane, Newport denies he attempted to murder and wound Amirreza ‘Amir’ Ramezani with intent on the city’s Stow Hill.

The prosecution claims the defendant carried out a “frenzied” attack with a kitchen knife on the afternoon of Friday, June 14 outside the Gap centre.

The jury heard how both men, who are originally from Iran, frequented the venue which is run by Bethel Community Church and helps support refugees and asylum seekers.

During the course of the five-day trial, Cardiff Crown Court has heard there was “tension” and “mutual dislike” between the pair and how the defendant had falsely accused Mr Ramezani of having an affair with centre manager Sarah Croft.

Giving evidence, the complainant told how he thought he was going to die after being stabbed by Bahmanifard.

Mr Ramezani said blood was “gushing” out of him after being attacked and that he was taken to the accident and emergency unit of Newport’s Royal Gwent Hospital by Victoria Richards, a passing motorist.

He told how before he got into the car: “I noticed the blood gushing out at the time.

“It was getting harder and harder to breathe and my mouth was getting dryer and dryer.

“I was feeling cold and shivering. I was getting weaker and weaker.

“I knew the stabbing was on the artery. I knew it was serious and I had to go to hospital immediately. I had to save my life.”

After he arrived at A&E, Mr Ramezani said: “I kept telling them there was a hole in my lungs, but they couldn’t understand me.

“I wanted to say, ‘It’s my lung. Get me to surgery. If the heart goes, I’m done.’

“At that moment, I thought, ‘I haven’t seen my mother for over 10 years. Do you know, I’m going now.’”

Bahmanifard, defended by Harry Baker, told the jury he was “scared” of Mr Ramezani who he claimed attacked him first and was waiting for him outside after he went back inside the Gap centre.

The teenager admits that he armed himself with the blade but claims he did so to protect himself from the alleged victim who assaulted him after a row and insulted him by calling his mother a prostitute.

Bahmanifard said he was in pain and could see blood by his eye, nose and lip after he was hit by the complainant.

During cross-examination by prosecutor James Wilson, the accused told the court: “I was scared, upset and angry. I was angry and in pain from the beating.”

