BORIS Johnson has promised a solution to congestion on the M4 around Newport, saying the Conservatives would "get it done".

The prime minister quipped that the Brynglas Tunnels were like the blocked nose of the Welsh dragon.

He made his comments today at the launch of the Conservative Party's manifesto for Wales, in Bangor-on-Dee.

Transport affairs in Wales are devolved and are ultimately the responsibility of the Welsh Government.

Plans to build a new stretch of motorway around Newport – the so-called 'relief road' – were scrapped in June by Wales' first minister Mark Drakeford because of the project's soaring estimated costs, as well as environmental concerns.

In its place, Mr Drakeford set up a commission to find alternative solutions to easing congestion on the M4 around Newport. That commission met for the first time last month.

But speaking today, the prime minister promised action.

"Where Welsh Labour have failed with the M4 bypass, we are going to make sure the Brynglas Tunnels [sic]," he said. "I'm told the Brynglas Tunnels are currently like the nostrils of the Welsh dragon – currently blocked.

"We are going to apply the Vicks inhaler to the Brynglas Tunnels. We're going to get it done."

It is unclear how Mr Johnson's words could translate into action. Transport matters and policy in Wales are devolved to the Welsh Assembly, not Westminster.

