THE deadline to make your nomination for the South Wales Argus Schools and Education Awards 2020 has been extended to the end of this week – until midnight, Sunday, December 1.

Organisers say the week-long extension has been granted to give as many people as possible a chance to make their nomination for these important awards

The South Wales Argus Schools and Education Awards celebrate the talent, commitment and innovation of those who dedicate their lives to inspiring the region’s children and young people.

MORE NEWS:

So if you would like to shine a spotlight on a brilliant learning establishment or superb individual that deserves recognition there isn’t a moment to lose - get your nomination in now.

The South Wales Argus Schools and Education Awards, which celebrate excellence in schools and education, have gained a reputation as being the Oscars in their field.

Winners of the prestigious accolades will be announced at a glittering awards evening on Thursday, January 16, 2020.

There are no fewer that 15 awards up for grabs in the 2020 awards, from Head Teacher of the Year through to Secondary Teacher of the Year, Lifetime Achievement of the year, Early Years Education Award and School of the Year.

Sponsors, including main sponsor the University of South Wales, are getting right behind this year’s awards.

Hussain Bayoomi, managing director of the South Wales Argus, said: “The South Wales Argus is proud to support the third annual Schools and Education Awards. We decided to extend the deadline for nominations as we wanted to allow as many people as possible in South East Wales the chance to make a nomination across the categories to these highly regarded awards.

“The aim of the awards is simple - to honour the achievements by everyone from head teachers to teachers, lecturers and teaching assistants in our primary, secondary schools, colleges universities within Gwent and across South East Wales.

“The South Wales Argus wants to reward the innovation and creativity that goes on in the education sector day in, day out.”

The awards showcase the valuable work done by individuals and teams both inside and outside the classroom.

The lead sponsor of the awards is the University of South Wales.

Other sponsors include Western Power Distribution, Coleg Gwent, George Street Furnishers, Hughes Forrest, Monmouthshire Building Society, South East Wales Adoption Service, Wales and West Utilities, Melin Homes, Icon Creative Design and Monmouthshire Freemasons. St John's College, Cardiff, has sponsored the table centres.

It is easy to nominate a school, teacher, lecturer or other educational establishment at the new Schools and Education Awards website. For more information and details on how you can make a nomination for one or more of the 15 awards visit www.southwalesargus.co.uk/schoolsandeducationawards