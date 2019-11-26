FESTIVE fun in the spectacular surroundings of Caerphilly Castle returns next week, as the popular ice rink re-opens for another year.

The Castle’s ice rink will open on Friday, December 6, for one month.

And along with it will be a whole range of festive events, with Father Christmas himself taking some time from his workshop to personally receive children’s Christmas present lists.

Cllr Sean Morgan, Caerphilly Council's deputy leader and cabinet member for tourism said: “The return of the ice rink to Caerphilly Castle is welcome news, not only for our residents but also for visitors to the area. We work closely with Cadw to promote Caerphilly as a tourist destination of choice and are please to support them in launching this year’s ice rink and festive events.”

Skating sessions must be booked in advance and cost just £9 for adults and £6.50 for those under 14. A family of two adults and two children is £27.

Children aged between three and seven must only skate when accompanied by an adult and there will be some penguin-shaped ‘ice walkers’ to help younger skaters to enjoy the fun – although there is an extra charge for this.