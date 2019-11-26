A PAEDOPHILE who “took away a young boy’s innocence” when he sexually abused him was handed an extended jail sentence for the public protection.

A judge told Stuart Bladen, aged 42, of Broadway, Pontypool, he was a dangerous offender and that he “posed a significant risk of harm to children”.

Newport Crown Court heard how his victim wanted to kill himself after being attacked by the convicted sex offender.

Bladen pleaded guilty to causing and inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

The defendant had two previous convictions against children including indecent assault and for amassing a “revolting collection” of abuse images.

Prosecutor Ieuan Bennett said the most recent offences came to light when the boy told his mother the defendant “he had been doing stuff to him”.

Mr Bennett read the complainant’s victim impact statement in which the complainant described feeling “really angry” after suffering at Bladen’s hands.

He revealed: “I wanted to kill myself because I was so scared.”

When the defendant was arrested, he denied he had committed the offences.

The court was told that Bladen was sent to a young offender institution in 1995 for three months when he was aged 18 for indecently assaulting a 14-year-old boy.

In December 2016 he was jailed for 12 months, suspended for 24 months, and made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for possessing indecent images children.

John Hipkin, mitigating, said his client had entered guilty pleas which had prevented the victim from having to give evidence in court.

Judge Richard Williams told Bladen: “The effect on the complainant has been a profound one. You have taken his innocence away from him.

“You have left him a bitter and unhappy child.

“You pose a significant risk of harm to children and you are a dangerous offender.”

Judge Williams jailed him for a total of 12 years which is made of eight years in custody and four years on extended licence after his release from custody.

He must register as a sex offender for life and pay a victim surcharge.