HEAVY downpours are expected across Gwent today and tomorrow with risk of flooding and disruption likely, the Met Office has warned.

A yellow warning for rain has been issued, with the whole of Gwent affected.

The rain is not expected to let off until 3pm today - but it will resume tomorrow morning.

Spray and flooding on roads will likely make journey times longer, they said.

Bus and train services may also take longer.

Flooding of a few homes and business is also likely.

A yellow warning has been provisionally put in place for tomorrow, too, with heavy rain expected from 6am to 3pm.