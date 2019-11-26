HEAVY downpours are expected across Gwent today and tomorrow with risk of flooding and disruption likely, the Met Office has warned.
A yellow warning for rain has been issued, with the whole of Gwent affected.
The rain is not expected to let off until 3pm today - but it will resume tomorrow morning.
Spray and flooding on roads will likely make journey times longer, they said.
Bus and train services may also take longer.
Flooding of a few homes and business is also likely.
A yellow warning has been provisionally put in place for tomorrow, too, with heavy rain expected from 6am to 3pm.