A MAN has been arrested following a crash in New Inn.

The crash happened on The Highway, near the roundabout on Usk Road and the entrance to Lodge Wood at 9.45pm on Monday, November 18.

A black Ford Focus and an Orange Peugeot 207 were involved.

A 26-year-old man from Cwmbran was arrested on suspicion of driving offences and has been released under investigation.

Gwent Police are now asking any witnesses to the collision, who have not yet spoken with officers, to come forward.

Residents living in The Highway, Usk Road, and Lodge Wood areas have also been asked to check their CCTV footage around the time of the collision, and drivers who were in the area to check any dash cam footage.

Anyone with information or footage should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting reference 1900426594, or by sending a direct message to the force's Facebook and Twitter pages.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.