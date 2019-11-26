A MAN was reportedly assaulted by both a man and a teenage boy in Cwmbran Town Centre, leaving him with a fractured hip and bruised ribs.

Police were called at around 4.55pm on Friday, October 4 to North Walk, following reports of the assault.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment and is now recovering at home.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the incident.

You can contact them on 101, or through social media, quoting the reference 1900367550.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.