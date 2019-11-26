PLANS for a new homeless shelter at Monmouth’s Old Market Hall are expected to be given the go-ahead.

A planning application has been lodged by the Monmouth Group of Parishes to convert part of the building, home to the Nelson Museum and Local History Centre, into a facility for rough sleepers.

If approved, the homeless shelter, which is owned by Monmouthshire County Council, would open between January and March on a yearly arrangement.

MORE NEWS:

The planning application has been recommended for approval by council officers, provided there are no more than eight guests staying overnight at any one time.

A condition that there be no other sleeping accommodation on the site has also been recommended.

If approved, guests at the homeless shelter would arrive between 6pm and 7pm.

An evening meal would be provided and guests would leave by 8am the next morning.

All guests must arrive free from the influence of alcohol and illegal drugs.

The Monmouth Churches project is supported by the council and Gwent Police.

A report says that the housing and communities team are supportive of the application.

It says: “It will mitigate against the need to sleep rough and will potentially offer emergency respite accommodation.

“In addition the proposal supports Welsh Government policy to tackle rough sleeping.”

The application will be decided at the council’s planning committee meeting on Tuesday, December 3.