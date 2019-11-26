A 79-YEAR-OLD motorist has been banned from the roads and fined after he admitted killing a pensioner.

William John Thomas, of Yr Hendre, Taff’s Well, pleaded guilty to causing the death of Caerphilly man Graham Carrington, aged 73, by driving without due care and attention.

The defendant was banned from getting behind the wheel for 30 months and fined £1,000 by Newport magistrates.

Thomas admitted he committed the offence whilst driving a Vauxhall Mokka on the B4600 Nantgarw Road in Caerphilly on December 4, 2018.

Gwent Police appealed for information following the crash and said Mr Carrington was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries, but died four days later on December 8.

Thomas also has to pay a £100 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

The defendant must also pass an extended test before he can drive again.