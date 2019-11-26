A ‘POPPY QUEEN’ who has spent 50 years supporting the Royal British Legion has retired.

Nancy Felton, 85, started selling poppies in Torfaen in 1969.

She began her journey in Abersychan after volunteering to sell poppies while at a dinner and dance.

Since then, she has collected in Pontnewydd, Pontypool and, for the last 20 years, has sold poppies on behalf of the Blaenavon British Legion from the Co-Op store in Garndiffaith.

“I am looking forward to having a rest, but I will still make blackcurrant jam and all the profit will go to the Blaenavon British Legion,” Mrs Felton said.

“I would like to thank everyone in Garndiffaith and the surrounding area for all their support and generosity.”

Her husband Rod, who is 90, has been helping since 1993, but before this she was supported by Mrs Leek and Mrs Lloyd.

To support the Royal British Legion’s poppy appeal call Lesley Morgan on 07837 025123.