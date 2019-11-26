AN eight-year-old girl has impressed with her poster about saving money.

Llanyrafon Primary School's Lola Holmes won the seven-to-11 category in the Credit Union of Wales' School Partner Competition. Entrants had to design a poster or create a film to celebrate their school saver club.

The scheme also taught the pupils how important it is to save money.

The winners and their teachers had a VIP tour of the Senedd and trophies were presented to the winners of the categories.

Lola's poster, along with Penyfai Church in Wales Primary School pupil Dylan Davies' winning poster in the four-to-seven year-old category will be reproduced and used to promote school saver schemes in Wales.

AM Jane Hutt said: “School Savings Schemes are a fun way to help children understand personal finance while also helping them develop their numeracy skills.

“This method of saving has a positive impact on young people by creating a good financial ethos for the future while also allowing them to develop basic accounting, book-keeping, teamwork, record-keeping and organisational skills.”

The winner of the film category was pupils from Corneli Primary School in Bridgend.

Claire Savage, policy officer of the Credit Unions of Wales added: “Teaching children how to save from an early age is an important lesson for their long-term financial wellbeing.

“Having a savings account makes children understand the value of money and can encourage them to develop positive financial habits as they grow up.

“That’s why Credit Unions of Wales wanted more pupils to celebrate their School Saver Clubs in a creative way.”

To find out more about school saver schemes - https://creditunionsofwales.co.uk/school-savers/