FIVE people have been arrested during a series of drugs raids in Monmouthshire.

Police raided six properties in the Monmouth and Abergavenny areas between Monday, November 11, and Sunday, November 17.

Also in Abergavenny, police carried out eight stop-and-searches under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The raids and searches were part of Operation Wasp, a regional crackdown on the supply of illegal drugs. Gwent Police said the operation had been "directly influenced" by community concerns.

Officers seized quantities of suspected Class A and B drugs during the operation. They also confiscated cash, drug paraphernalia, three replica firearms, jewellery, and seven vehicles.

The five people were arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled drugs. They have since been released under investigation, Gwent Police confirmed today.

A further two people were given fines for possession of cannabis, a Class B drug.

“This was a well coordinated and rapid response by our teams in Monmouthshire," Inspector Micah Hassell, of Gwent Police's Monmouthshire local policing area, said. "The communities have responded to surveys which have directly influenced our agenda – we are committed to ensuring those priories are addressed.

"We are working hard to ensure our communities are safe and the concerns of the public are at the forefront of the work we do.

"I would like to give particular thanks to my officers for their efforts and the wider community for providing vital information."

Inspector Hassell said anyone with information about the supply or use of drugs in their communities should contact Gwent Police by calling 101 or sending a direct message to the force's Facebook or Twitter pages.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.