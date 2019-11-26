A TEENAGER was warned he faces a lengthy time behind bars after he was found guilty of a “frenzied” knife attack in Newport city centre.

Soheil Bahmanifard, aged 18, was convicted of wounding Amirreza ‘Amir’ Ramezani with intent but cleared of attempted murder by a jury following a trial.

The attack took place outside the Gap centre, a church-run community venue on the city’s Stow Hill, just after midday on Friday, June 14.

Judge Neil Bidder QC adjourned the case to Friday, December 6, and warned Bahmanifard, of Morden Lane, Newport, he is facing a substantial custodial sentence.

Before the defendant was taken to the cells by dock officers, he told him: “You must realise that you have been convicted of a serious charge and that a lengthy custodial sentence is inevitable.”

James Wilson, prosecuting, said Bahmanifard had carried out a “frenzied” attack with a kitchen knife and that Mr Ramezani had been struck 10 times.

A jury at Cardiff Crown Court heard how both men, who are originally from Iran, were frequent visitors to the Gap centre which is run by Bethel Community Church to support refugees and asylum seekers.

They were told there was “tension” and a “mutual dislike” between the pair and how the defendant had falsely accused Mr Ramezani of having an affair with centre manager Sarah Croft.

Giving evidence, the complainant told how he thought he was going to die after being knifed by Bahmanifard.

Mr Ramezani said blood was “gushing” out of him after the stabbing and that he was taken to the accident and emergency unit of Newport’s Royal Gwent Hospital by Victoria Richards, a passing motorist.

He told how before he got into the car: “I noticed the blood gushing out at the time.

“It was getting harder and harder to breathe and my mouth was getting dryer and dryer.

“I was feeling cold and shivering. I was getting weaker and weaker.

“I knew the stabbing was on the artery. I knew it was serious and I had to go to hospital immediately. I had to save my life.”

After he arrived at A&E, Mr Ramezani said: “I kept telling them there was a hole in my lungs, but they couldn’t understand me.

“I wanted to say, ‘It’s my lung. Get me to surgery. If the heart goes, I’m done.’ “At that moment, I thought, ‘I haven’t seen my mother for over 10 years. Do you know, I’m going now.’”

Bahmanifard, defended by Harry Baker, told the jury he was “scared” of Mr Ramezani who he claimed attacked him first and was waiting for him outside after he went back inside the Gap centre.

The teenager admitted that he armed himself with the blade but claimed he did so to protect himself from the victim who he insisted had assaulted him first after a row and insulted him by calling his mother a prostitute.