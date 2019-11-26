A 30-YEAR-old man has been arrested following a disturbance in Bettws earlier today which saw armed police descend on the area.

At around 11.15am Gwent Police received a report of a disturbance involving two men and dispatched armed officers to the scene.

Officers armed with guns, accompanied by riot vans and police dogs attended the incident.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We had a report of disorder involving two men in the Bettws area at about 11.15am. "Armed response officers were sent as a precaution and a 30-year-old man was later arrested on Ogmore Crescent."