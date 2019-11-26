NEWPORT has been ranked as third best place to live in the UK in a study of more than 1,000,000 job vacancies alongside rental prices, house prices and population figures.

The research carried out by job search engine Adzuna, ranks UK cities based on the number of jobs per person, average salary, rental prices and house prices. With an average salary of £36,580, and just four people per job on average, Newport outranked almost all other UK cities - only exceeded by Aberdeen in first place, and Preston in second.

The top 10 best places to live in the UK based on Adzuna’s ranking factors, are:

Newport is the only Welsh location to make it into the top 10, coming in at third place, however the amount of competition for jobs prevented the city from taking the top spot. Making up the rest of the top five are Carlisle and Liverpool, which are evenly matched in the overall rankings, although Carlisle was found to be better value for money in the rental market.

Aberdeen was crowned the best place to live in the UK overall for availability of job opportunities, average salary and house price affordability, however it failed to make it into the top 10 when it came to value for money for renters. Taking the top spot as the best value city for renters is Hull, where just under 17 per cent of residents’ salary goes towards paying rent, compared to 23 per cent in Aberdeen.

According to Adzuna’s findings, Newport didn't fare as well in terms of rental value. The places where renters will get the best value for money are:

At the other end of the scale, the locations found to be the worst places to live according to Adzuna’s research, are:

Andrew Hunter, co-founder of Adzuna, said: “Whilst London was naturally the city with the highest earnings, it was interesting to see more of a regional spread making up the other high-earners, with Cardiff not far behind and other cities like Birmingham and Newport also ranking highly.

“However, we know that finding the best place to live for your needs isn’t always about where you can earn the most money. In fact, our analysis found that some of the highest earning locations offer much less when it comes to job opportunities, or value for money when it comes to paying rent.

“We wanted to share these findings to help job seekers make an informed decision, especially if they are considering relocating.”