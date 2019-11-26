MEMBERS of Newport's Kurdish community have claimed a city community centre has refused them permission to use the facility.

The Kurdish People's Assembly of Wales had requested to rent space at the Pill Millennium Centre to hold a fundraiser for the Kurdish Red Crescent, a charity delivering humanitarian aid to victims of war in northern Syria.

But after they say the request was rejected two weeks ago, and are now staging a protest outside the centre in Courtybella Terrace at midday tomorrow, November 27.

A spokesman from the centre has said the matter is being investigated, but that they had not been told about the protest.

Earlier this year, Imam Sis, a member of Newport's Kurdish community, staged a 161-day hunger strike of the treatment in protest against the imprisonment of Kurdish Leader, Abdullah Öcalan. During his hunger strike 500 people marched in Cardiff in support of the Kurdish community.

Mr Sis, 32, said: “We are a charitable organisation and we should be allowed the right to protest. We aren’t going to allow people to criminalise us.

“We understand it’s a community centre and do not want a big protest, but these issues need to be raised.”

Northern Syria, with a large Kurdish community living alongside other ethnic groups, hit the headlines last month following Donald Trump’s decision to give the green light to Turkey to invade.

Kurdish Red Crescent is believed to be one of the few groups left co-ordinating relief efforts and providing medical care to those injured in air strikes.