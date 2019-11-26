A POPULAR Italian restaurant in the heart of Newport has been recognised with a national award.

Gem42, in Bridge Street, was named European Restaurant of the Year at the Restaurant Awards 2019 - Welsh Edition.

The awards, held yesterday evening at The Exchange Hotel in Cardiff, saw the best restaurants and eateries gather to celebrate the establishments which have gone the extra mile to deliver exceptional services to their diners.

"We were the only ones from Newport at the event," said Pasquale Cinotti, co-owner of Gem42.

"It's amazing to win, we were up against places from all over Wales.

READ MORE:

"It's a great award and we're so pleased. So many important places were competing in our category.

"We're so proud of what we're doing and how we're moving forward."

The awards recognise and showcase the success of the best restaurants where diners are guaranteed a top-notch gastronomic experience.

(Sergio Cinotti, chef at Gem42)

"We have so much to be thankful for this year," added Mr Cinotti.

"To all of our team and our customers, thank you for being a part of our journey."

For more information about the Restaurant Awards 2019, visit creativeoceanicblog.wordpress.com/2019/10/28/the-2019-restaurant-awards-welsh-edition-recognise-top-food-paradises/