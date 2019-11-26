A MARCHING band which has been a fixture of remembrance parades and other events across Gwent for more than 60 years is on the verge of collapse due to a lack of younger members.

Newport Stedfast Band is largely made up of former members of the Boys Brigade, and has been performing in parades around the world, playing the bugle, drums, symbols and bells, for six decades.

But now the group is on the verge of folding due to a lack of new blood.

Roy Meadows, aged 75, who has been a band member since he was six, says it would be a shame to see a group that has brought much joy to his life disband.

He said: “It is something we look back on with a lot of sentiment and pride – I’ve made some good friends down the years.

“I joined when I was a young child, and another member who joined with me is still a member today.”

He is particularly concerned about the lack of youngsters interested in joining, and believes the group is about more than traditional music.

He added: “I think young people don’t want to be in a uniformed organisation like ours. They don’t want to do marching, smart uniform and polished shoes.

“But it’s about more than that – it instils self-respect and discipline, and you can enjoy the music and parades too. Over the last few years we've been to Belgium, Scotland and Malta among other places."

On the band’s agenda in the coming months are marches for St George’s Day in April, Guernsey’s liberation anniversary in May, and a celebration of the D-Day landings in June.

They usually meet at Ebbw Bridge Baptist Church on the first and third Monday of each month. For more information call Mr Meadows on 07860 106 044.