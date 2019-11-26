AFTER Boris Johnson promised to address congestion issues around the M4 in Newport yesterday, Labour, the Liberal Democrats, and the Brexit Party have weighed in with their own plans.

The prime minister said the Brynglas Tunnels were like the “blocked nose of the Welsh dragon” at the launch of the Conservative Party's manifesto for Wales, and joked that the Tories would “apply the Vicks inhaler” to the tunnels.

He also accused Welsh Labour of failing to deal with congestion issues on the motorway.

Welsh Labour’s Economy and Transport Minister Ken Skates has responded, saying: “The Tories have nothing to be proud of when it comes to transport investment.

“They have starved the Welsh Government of funding and they have historically under-invested in major areas such as rail infrastructure in Wales.

“Welsh Labour has been clear about its commitment to tackle congestion on the M4 around the Brynglas Tunnels. It has established the Burns Commission including an expert panel to look at innovative and integrated ways in which congestion on the M4 in south-east Wales can be tackled. That commission will deliver a progress report by the end of the year.

“We have an ambitious programme of transport investment planned, including £5bn being put into the new Welsh rail service, and we are legislating to re-regulate buses to make good what the Tories ruined in the 1980s.”

A Liberal Democrats spokesman highlighted that Wales’ transport affairs are devolved, and are therefore the responsibility of the Welsh Government, saying: “It is irresponsible of Boris Johnson to claim he can do anything to relieve congestion in Wales.

"We look forward to seeing the recommendations from Lord Burns' Commission on alternative ways to ease M4 congestion in due course.

"Welsh Liberal Democrats believe that any successful approach must prioritise improving public transport and shifting commuters from cars to public transport where possible. This will not only help ease congestion; it will also help tackle the climate crisis."

A Brexit Party spokesman said: “We would raise £200m by scrapping HS2, keeping the £13bn annual EU contribution.

“We would then invest at least £50bn in local road and rail schemes in our development starved regions such as South Wales.”

Plans to build a new stretch of motorway around Newport were scrapped in June by Wales' first minister Mark Drakeford because of the proposed high cost of the project, as well as environmental concerns.

In its place, Mr Drakeford set up a commission to find alternative solutions to easing congestion on the M4 around Newport. That commission met for the first time last month.

Plaid Cymru and the Green Party were contacted for comment, but were yet to respond by the time the article was published.