POLICE are appealing for information to help them find a wanted man who breached his licence conditions after being released from prison.

Robert Devney, 47, from Newport, was jailed for four years for burglary at Cardiff Crown Court on 20th June 2016.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “Due to the fact that he breached his licence conditions he has now been recalled to prison.

“If you have any information that could help please call 101 quoting reference: 1900395153, or direct message us on Facebook or Twitter.

“Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”