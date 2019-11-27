SUPERMARKET Morrisons has started selling boxes of food — including fruit and veg and also items from the bakery and deli — for just £3.09.

Partnered with Too Good To Go, customers will be able to use an app to buy the unsold food, worth around £10 originally.

After buying the box via the app, the content will be revealed once picked up from the store.

After a successful trial, it has now been rolled out to all 494 Morrisons stores.

Morrisons expect to distribute 350,000 boxes of unsold food in 2020, which will reduce CO2 emissions by 882 tonnes.

Jayne Wall, Market Street director at Morrisons, said: "We are using technology to help us reduce food waste and to help more people afford to eat well.

"It will also mean we waste less food this Christmas as it will find a home for products that can’t be sold after the festive period."

Hayley Conick, UK country manager at Too Good To Go, said: "Every single day perfectly edible food goes to waste simply because it isn’t sold, and this is having detrimental effects on our planet.

"In fact, food waste contributes to eight per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions.

"We need greater awareness of the issue of food waste, so we are delighted to welcome Morrisons as our first UK supermarket partner.

"Together we can fight food waste and ensure that quality surplus produce doesn’t end up in the bin."

