PLANS to convert a guest house in Abergavenny into a care home providing “much needed housing” could benefit from a grant worth nearly £500,000 if approved by Monmouthshire planning committee next week.

The proposal submitted by Melin Homes for the former Black Lion Guest House in Hereford Road would provide a supported housing scheme for up to five people.

The council’s strategy and policy officer Louise Corbett, who is responsible for affordable housing, said: “The proposed accommodation is urgently needed, and Housing Services have committed £475,000 of social housing grant towards the project.”

The planning report says: “The proposal will provide much needed housing for persons in need of supported living who will be referred via the All Age Disability and Mental Health team of Monmouthshire County Council.”

To cater for the care home, the property will be reorganised to provide studio bedrooms with private bathrooms.

There will also be a communal lounge, dining room and kitchen.

The property will be staffed 24 hours a day, with two staff for the day and one at night. The staff will benefit from a staff room with a bed and private bathroom.

Despite five objections, the application has been recommended for approval.

The five objections have been raised by neighbours over parking provision.

However, the report says: “The parking provision is acceptable and will be adequate to the serve the proposed use without having and adverse impact on the existing highway network or neighbouring properties.”

The application will be decided at the council’s planning meeting on Tuesday, December 3.