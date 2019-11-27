THE South Wales Argus is set to move back into Newport city centre next spring, 50 years after swapping its former High Street premises for purpose-built offices in Maesglas.

The new headquarters will be in the offices section of the Chartist Tower development in Upper Dock Street.

The whole building is currently undergoing a multi-million pound refurbishment, which will create a 150-bedroom Mercure Hotel, as well as 30,000sq ft of office space and 18,000sq ft of retail space.

The move back into the city centre after half a century's absence will put the Argus right at the heart of the city it serves.

"This is great move for the South Wales Argus, to be back in the centre of Newport," said editor Nicole Garnon.

"But it is also great news for Newport, as it will bring a significant number of key Newsquest staff right into the city centre.

"We are very much looking forward to it."

The offices in Cardiff Road, Maesglas, into which the Argus moved in 1969 - along with the premises of neighbouring DX Freight - are to be demolished to make way for a new branch of the Lidl supermarket (artist's impression above).

Planning permission for the latter project was granted by Newport City Council last March.