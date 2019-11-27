THE death of a 56-year-old man from Newport who died at his home in May last year was alcohol-related, an inquest has concluded.

Andrew Casagrande, of Clarence Place, died on Saturday, May 26, 2018.

In a statement read out at an inquest this week, Emma Evans, a worker at the housing association Pobl Group, said Mr Casagrande returned to his bed-sit at 12.05am with "a severely bruised left eye" and said he had been feeling dizzy.

“I suggested he got to the hospital, but he refused," she said. "I called NHS Direct and they suggested I check on him every so often, and I stayed with him for about 45 minutes.

“I left him at about 12.45am.

“At 1.15am, I went back into the room and found him lying on the floor on his back and I could hear a long exhalation.

“I started CPR and called an ambulance.”

Paramedics arrived within four minutes, but could not revive him.

A post-mortem examination showed Mr Casagrande had a “severely fatty liver, which was caused by chronic alcohol use,” said head coroner for Gwent Caroline Saunders.

The cause of death was recorded as as “sudden cardiac death of a man with a fatty liver”.

Ms Saunders concluded his death was alcohol-related.